Maiden Mummies Found in Toxic Clothing

Image Credits: Parent Géry / Wikimedia Commons.

In a centuries-old grave of two female mummies in Chile lingers a risk to archaeologists today: fabric tinted red with cinnabar, a highly toxic mineral that comes from mercury ore.

The hazardous red powder was first detected when the mummies were discovered in the 1970s. But although cinnabar’s signature color had been previously associated with Inca culture elsewhere, it had never been seen in a cultural context in the region where the mummies were found, archaeologists reported in a new study.

Scientists recently analyzed the fine-grained red pigment from the mummies’ grave and found that it was, in fact, cinnabar, providing the first evidence of the mineral in ritual use by ancient peoples in northern Chile.

