Mailchimp Bans Stefan Molyneux After One Tweet From Leftist Activist

One tweet from a left-wing activist working for the organized boycotting group Sleeping Giants appears to have been all it took for the email marketing company Mailchimp to boot popular conservative YouTuber Stefan Molyneux off their platform.

Nandini Jammi, a co-founder of Matt Rivitz’ Sleeping Giants, asked Mailchimp on Monday night if they knew that “power white nationalist” Stefan Molyneux used their service for his newsletter.

“Molyneux promotes eugenics, race science and ‘men’s rights’ activism,” Jammi said. “Can you look into this please?”

“Thank you for bringing this to our attention,” Mailchimp responded the next morning. “We’ve terminated this account.”

Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We’ve terminated this account. — Mailchimp (@Mailchimp) January 14, 2020

Molyneux responded to the attack but it was already too late.

1. I oppose eugenics as an egregious State violation of the non-aggression principle. 2. I have interviewed 17 leading scientists on human intelligence – including leftists: https://t.co/OaUVYOXaYW 3. I am not a “white nationalist” 4. What is wrong with “men’s rights”? https://t.co/KSIRaiP0qO — Stefan Molyneux (@StefanMolyneux) January 14, 2020

If you have a Mailchimp account, better back up your list now. When the mob comes for you, expect this treatment. Absolute guarantee nobody ever had a Mailchimp account shut down for calling for total war. 100% guarantee. https://t.co/pFcN8M42MK — Tom Woods (@ThomasEWoods) January 14, 2020



The leftist forces of darkness have been unleashed against horror author Stephen King after the celebrated Trump-troll makes the mistake of saying Oscar nominations should be about merit.

Though Molyneux is apparently beyond the pale, Mailchimp has no issue with serving communists:

Mailchamp says you, Mr. Molyneux – who's never been charged with threatening much less harming anyone – are beyond the pale. But Mailchimp is happy to platform organizations explicitly advocating the murderous, reprehensible ideology of communism. @StefanMolyneux @Mailchimp pic.twitter.com/g4U00w7YkD — Censorship Bites (@CensorshipB) January 14, 2020

Multiple people canceled their accounts after hearing the news.

I've used mailchimp for years. I will be cancelling that today. https://t.co/sSxXQv49ay — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) January 14, 2020

Receipts. You were saying? It's only paused as I export my email addresses to another service. 🙂 https://t.co/4gE3E2CfU2 pic.twitter.com/BWlKnw6MwS — TheQuartering (@TheQuartering) January 14, 2020

Interesting, my company uses Mailchimp. As Director of IT, I cannot allow us doing business with a company that will just terminate accounts because of the political screeching of some nobody on Twittter. Good luck! — MiniJediMaster (@Minijedimaster) January 14, 2020

Jammi has already moved on to pushing YouTube to ban Molyneux channel entirely.

Which reminds me, didn’t @YouTube say it would be cracking down on creators “alleging that a group is superior in order to justify discrimination, segregation or exclusion”? What’s Molyneux still doing on YouTube? https://t.co/ah5loTjYt1 — Nandini Jammi (@nandoodles) January 14, 2020

Check out Project Veritas’s latest video if you want a glimpse of the future leftists like Jammi are dreaming of.

