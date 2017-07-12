Maine Democratic Rep Makes Physical Threat Against ‘Pu**y’ Trump

A Democratic state lawmaker in Maine appears to have made a death threat against President Trump.

“Trump is a half term president, at most, especially if I ever get within 10 feet of that pussy,” Rep. Scott Hamann wrote in a lengthy Facebook tirade on Tuesday.

Hamann, who represents a district in South Portland and also works as project manager for a food bank, appears to have been responding to another Facebook user who expressed support for Trump.

Hamann accused Trump of being “anti-American,” and an “admitted rapist” who was “installed by the Russians.”

Read more