Maine High School Is Apparently First In U.S. to get Sports Hijabs

Muslim student athletes at one U.S. high school no longer have to be slowed down by worries that their headscarves might fall off.

Deering High School in Portland, Maine, is providing sport hijabs with the goal of making Muslim girls comfortable – and boosting their participation in sports. The lightweight scarves stay put and are less bulky than other hijabs, “We’re more confident on the field,” said junior lacrosse player Fadumo Adan. “This one doesn’t fall off. No matter what I do, it won’t fall off.”

Tennis co-captains Liva Pierce and Anaise Manikunda raised more than $800 online to buy the sporty hijabs for their Muslim teammates after the school’s athletic director learned of the product. They solicited private donations to avoid criticism for using taxpayer funds on religious apparel, and ended up with enough to outfit all teams, including lacrosse, soccer, volleyball, softball, field hockey and track.

