Maine lawmakers overturn governor's veto on medical marijuana bill

Image Credits: nativerootsdispensary.com.

Lawmakers in Maine overturned Gov. Paul LePage’s (R) veto on a bill to let doctors allow patients to use medical marijuana for any medical reason.

According to the Portland Press Herald, lawmakers in the Maine House of Representatives voted 119-23 to override the veto and the state’s Senate voted 25-8 to do the same on Monday.

The legislation also reportedly allows caregivers to expand their business operations, gives the state and municipalities more influence to regulate them, and grants six new medical dispensary licenses.

