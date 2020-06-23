Mainstream Media & BLM Working Together To Terrorize Innocent Americans

The corporate media and Soros-backed Black Lives Matter movement are working in unison to terrorize the American people: the BLM and Antifa agitators strategically disrupt and destroy areas of a city while the media runs cover for them, characterizing them as “mostly peaceful protesters” who are simply airing “legitimate grievances.” This allows the domestic terrorists to continue their rampant violence and far-left color revolution against American culture virtually unchallenged.

Mirror:

