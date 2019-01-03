Skip to content
Mainstream Media Covers Up Radical Islamic Stabbing In Manchester
PC culture allows Islamic terror to spread
Owen Shroyer
| Infowars.com -
January 3, 2019
Establishment media still refuses to acknowledge Islamic terrorism.
Mirror:
