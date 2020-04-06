Mainstream Media Ignored Fauci Downplaying Coronavirus

While the mainstream media was busily attacking President Trump for initially claiming that COVID-19 was “like the flu”, a late February report authored by Dr. Anthony Fauci claimed just that.

The report was published on March 26, 2020 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In the report (initially published on February 28, 2020), Fauci and his co-authors wrote:

“If one assumes that the number of asymptomatic or minimally symptomatic cases is several times as high as the number of reported cases, the case fatality rate may be considerably less than 1%. This suggests that the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968) rather than a disease similar to SARS or MERS, which have had case fatality rates of 9 to 10% and 36%, respectively.”

Mainstream media failed to report on Dr. Fauci’s report comparing Coronavirus to a bad flu season, instead choosing to attack Trump, who was likely following guidance from Fauci saying the same thing.



