Major Airline Cancels All International Flights Until 2021

Image Credits: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images.

The prospects for a V-shaped recovery in airlines are looking dim.

The latest indication of how slow things are getting back to normal in the industry is Australian-based Qantas Airlines pulling all of its international flights off its website this week.

The airline is cancelling routes to New Zealand until September 1 and flights to other international destinations have been cancelled until March 28, 2021 – nearly another year away – according to the Daily Mail.

“All international and sale flights have been removed from the website until further notice due to the coronavirus pandemic,” a spokesperson for the airline said. “There are some international flights in the system but they are not currently operating.”

Flights are still available through the airline’s partner airlines like Emirates, British Airways and Cathay Pacific. But Qantas wants to prevent new bookings from being made on its own airline. Flights that have already been booked will proceed as planned.

The move comes weeks after the airline cut 6,000 jobs, representing 20% of its workforce. The company’s CEO has also predicted that international flights wouldn’t resume until July 2021.

“We have never experienced anything like this before – no-one has. All airlines are in the biggest crisis our industry has ever faced,” he said last month. “Revenues have collapsed, entire fleets are grounded and the world biggest carriers are taking extreme action just to survive.”

The decision to halt international flights comes after the airline’s decision to also ground its double decker A380 planes for at least three years and to retire six Boeing 747s.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said in June that Australia’s borders would probably remain closed for another 4 months.


Alex Jones explains how the Wayfair scandal is a mockingbird distraction from what’s really happening.

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

There Are Nationwide Shortages Of Aluminum Cans, Soda, Flour, Canned Soup, Pasta And Rice

There Are Nationwide Shortages Of Aluminum Cans, Soda, Flour, Canned Soup, Pasta And Rice

Economy
Comments
Kroger Stops Giving Customers Change As Nationwide Coin Shortage Worsens

Kroger Stops Giving Customers Change As Nationwide Coin Shortage Worsens

Economy
Comments

Central Banks Hoard Another 40 Tons of Gold

Economy
comments

Unlimited Government: Central Banks and Federal Spending during the Corona Crisis

Economy
comments

Higher Education Bust – Vermont College Goes On Auction Block With $3 Million Bid

Economy
comments

Comments