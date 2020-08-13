Major Airlines Ban Masks With Vents, Valves

Major U.S. airlines are banning their customers from using face masks that have vents or exhaust valves.

The policy shift comes after the CDC released guidance claiming the extra feature defeats the point of wearing masks in the fist place.

“The purpose of masks is to keep respiratory droplets from reaching others to aid with source control,” said the agency’s guidance. “However, masks with one-way valves or vents allow air to be exhaled through a hole in the material, which can result in expelled respiratory droplets that can reach others.”

“This type of mask does not prevent the person wearing the mask from transmitting COVID-19 to others.”

American Airlines is the latest to update their mask policy, joining Alaska, Delta, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United airlines.

The change becomes live next week.

“The new policy, effective from Wednesday, August 19, states that face coverings must be worn correctly, covering the nose and mouth, and can only be removed briefly for eating and drinking,” reports The National. “It also bans masks made with materials that do not adequately prevent the disease, such as mesh or lace.”

Passengers unwilling to comply with the new rules may be denied boarding or banned from future travel on the airline.

The CDC’s rationale about masks with vents brings to mind a recent anesthesiologist’s demonstration that showcased the uselessness of facemasks in general.

In the video, Dr. Ted Noel exhales clouds of vape smoke through the sides of a variety of face masks.

“The fact is that unless I have a mask which is fully sealed, and where I breathe through the filter material both directions, and I have a really high-quality filter, nothing is going to protect in either direction,” said Noel. “Because just the same way that the vape went out, around, and through, it will come in, around, and through.”

“Aerosols will not be stopped by masks.”



