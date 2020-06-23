Major Announcement! AOC Declares "Latinos Are Black"

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made yet another puzzling statement on Monday when she claimed, “Latinos are black,” during a Telemundo interview.

“What do you think the Latinx community should do to stop racism among them and among other races?” a Telemundo reporter asked.

AOC replied, “A lot of times I’ll hear people say, ‘OK, this is about Black Lives Matter, what about Latinos?’ and I always say, ‘Latinos are black!’ We are Afro-Latina and we run an entire racial spectrum. And so, we have to have conversations around ‘colorism,’ and we have to have conversations about the African and indigenous roots from which we come and how that’s reflected in systems of power, wealth-inequality and frankly, our political system.”

The comment went viral online and Twitter users didn’t hold back from mocking and criticizing the self-proclaimed democratic socialist.

Infowars’ War Room had fun with the revelation as Latino crew members celebrated their newly adopted race.

