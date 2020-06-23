Major Announcement! AOC Declares "Latinos Are Black"

Democrat Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) made yet another puzzling statement on Monday when she claimed, “Latinos are black,” during a Telemundo interview.

“What do you think the Latinx community should do to stop racism among them and among other races?” a Telemundo reporter asked.

AOC replied, “A lot of times I’ll hear people say, ‘OK, this is about Black Lives Matter, what about Latinos?’ and I always say, ‘Latinos are black!’ We are Afro-Latina and we run an entire racial spectrum. And so, we have to have conversations around ‘colorism,’ and we have to have conversations about the African and indigenous roots from which we come and how that’s reflected in systems of power, wealth-inequality and frankly, our political system.”

.@AOC: “Latinos are black … We have to have conversations around ‘colorism,’ and we have to have conversations around the African and indigenous roots from which we come and how that’s reflected in systems of power.” pic.twitter.com/ki1lDDNhKS — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 22, 2020

The comment went viral online and Twitter users didn’t hold back from mocking and criticizing the self-proclaimed democratic socialist.

Ahem…. latinos have spanish blood Doesnt that make them related to colonizers? Im just gonna say this…the universities have ruined people. — Comix Villain (@ComixVillain) June 22, 2020

Ted Cruz is black. — csabaszekely (@csabaszekely3) June 22, 2020

It's the oppression Olympics. Now that the nation has moved away from freaking out about Latino victimization on the southern border, we're freaking out about black victimization in the inner cities. Hence her assertion that she is (again) at the top of the victim pyramid. — Alex Furlong (@RoombaWithAView) June 22, 2020

Infowars’ War Room had fun with the revelation as Latino crew members celebrated their newly adopted race.

