Major Dem Donor: My Party's Message 'So Effin' Wrong'

Major Democratic donor and Diamond Resorts International CEO Stephen Cloobeck said the Democrat Party’s message is “so effin’ wrong” in a Tuesday interview with MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle.

“It’s so effin’ wrong,” Cloobeck said. “I’ve talked to [Senate Minority Leader Chuck] Schumer [D., N.Y.], I’ve talked to [Senator Ron] Wyden [D., Ore.], I’ve talked to [House Minority Leader Nancy] Pelosi [D., Calif.], and I said, ‘If you use the term billionaires again, I’m done.'”

Cloobeck continued to criticze Democrats for their rhetoric against the rich and successful.

“It’s aspirational. I didn’t start with anything. Just penalize everyone that has done well? We all want to do well,” Cloobeck said.

Read more