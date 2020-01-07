Major German Dictionary Adds ‘Inshallah’ to Lexicon

The Duden dictionary, the equivalent of the Oxford English Dictionary in Germany, has decided to add the Arabic word “inshallah” to the German language lexicon.

The world, which translates from Arabic as “God wills it” was added to the website of Duden, although it was spelt “inschallah,” rather than the accepted English-language spelling of Inshallah, Turkish newspaper the Daily Sabah reports.

According to the paper, it remains unclear whether the word will only be seen on the website of the dictionary or whether it will also be included in future print versions of the Duden dictionary as well.

The word is not the first term from the Islamic world to be accepted into the Duden dictionary, with the Turkish phrase “oha,” which is used as a term of surprise, is also listed on the Duden website and is defined as an “exclamation of [admiring or slightly reproachful] amazement.”

Read more

The Golden Globes recently saw a bevy of Hollywood elite lecturing the public about the climate from their gilded ivory tower.