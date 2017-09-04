Major Hurricane Irma Still Tracking Towards US

Image Credits: National Weather Service.

Major Hurricane Irma will skirt across the northern Caribbean islands with flooding rain, damaging winds and dangerous seas before eyeing the United States this week.

“Irma is a serious threat for the Caribbean islands and United States,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Irma, currently a Category 3 hurricane, poses an imminent danger to the northernmost Leeward Islands. Preparations for the storm should be rushed to completion in these areas.

