Major Hurricane Irma Still Tracking Towards US

Major Hurricane Irma will skirt across the northern Caribbean islands with flooding rain, damaging winds and dangerous seas before eyeing the United States this week.

“Irma is a serious threat for the Caribbean islands and United States,” AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said.

Irma, currently a Category 3 hurricane, poses an imminent danger to the northernmost Leeward Islands. Preparations for the storm should be rushed to completion in these areas.

Here are the 5 am AST Sep. 4 Key Messages for Hurricane #Irma: https://t.co/kNKFgfnDfz pic.twitter.com/g7BmP3tgs4 — NHC Atlantic Ops (@NHC_Atlantic) September 4, 2017

Read more