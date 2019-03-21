Major New Zealand Bookstore Bans Sale of Jordan Peterson's 12 Rules For Life

The modern equivalent of book burning is alive and well after it was revealed that a major bookstore in New Zealand has banned sales of Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules For Life as a response to the Christchurch mosque massacre.

Whitcoulls has removed the book from all of its stores across the country, according to a staff member in Albany. A search for the book on the company’s websites returns no results.

In an email sent to a customer, the chain writes that the book is “currently unavailable which is a decision that Whitcoulls has made in light of some extremely disturbing material being circulated prior, during and after the Christchurch attacks.”

????NEW ZEALAND BOOK BANNING: "Whitcoulls NZ have removed Dr Jordan B Peterson's (@jordanbpeterson ) self help book '12 Rules for Life'" https://t.co/42Cega2I7d pic.twitter.com/8vtVO2QgBJ — Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) March 21, 2019

That probably relates to Peterson being pictured wearing an “I’m a proud Islamophobe” t-shirt during his recent trip to New Zealand and previously describing Muhammad as a “warlord” (which is a indisputable statement of fact).

Jess Berentson-Shaw of the Workshop thinktank said censoring the book was a good idea because it showed businesses in New Zealand were trying to build an “inclusive society” (so “inclusive” that certain opinions are banned).

While Peterson’s book is banned, Hitler’s Mein Kampf is still available to order.

In a related story, Cambridge University rescinded its invitation to Peterson, who had been set to embark on a two month visiting fellowship, after some students complained.

I mean it’s not like universities are places where people are supposed to engage in vigorous debate about challenging new ideas, is it?

I mean it's not like universities are places where people are supposed to engage in vigorous debate about challenging new ideas, is it? pic.twitter.com/HpfYSsZzZe — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 21, 2019

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.