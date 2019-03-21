Major New Zealand Bookstore Bans Sale of Jordan Peterson's 12 Rules For Life

The modern equivalent of book burning is alive and well after it was revealed that a major bookstore in New Zealand has banned sales of Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules For Life as a response to the Christchurch mosque massacre.
Whitcoulls has removed the book from all of its stores across the country, according to a staff member in Albany. A search for the book on the company’s websites returns no results.
In an email sent to a customer, the chain writes that the book is “currently unavailable which is a decision that Whitcoulls has made in light of some extremely disturbing material being circulated prior, during and after the Christchurch attacks.”
????NEW ZEALAND BOOK BANNING: "Whitcoulls NZ have removed Dr Jordan B Peterson's (@jordanbpeterson ) self help book '12 Rules for Life'" https://t.co/42Cega2I7d pic.twitter.com/8vtVO2QgBJ
— Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) March 21, 2019
That probably relates to Peterson being pictured wearing an “I’m a proud Islamophobe” t-shirt during his recent trip to New Zealand and previously describing Muhammad as a “warlord” (which is a indisputable statement of fact).
Jess Berentson-Shaw of the Workshop thinktank said censoring the book was a good idea because it showed businesses in New Zealand were trying to build an “inclusive society” (so “inclusive” that certain opinions are banned).
CONFIRMED:
No @jordanbpeterson books show up in search https://t.co/lV0PhLGiDf
BUT THEY GOT HITLER'S BOOK https://t.co/yByu8oAUAm pic.twitter.com/7olTZWxpmq
— Nick Monroe (@nickmon1112) March 21, 2019
While Peterson’s book is banned, Hitler’s Mein Kampf is still available to order.
In a related story, Cambridge University rescinded its invitation to Peterson, who had been set to embark on a two month visiting fellowship, after some students complained.
I mean it’s not like universities are places where people are supposed to engage in vigorous debate about challenging new ideas, is it?
I mean it's not like universities are places where people are supposed to engage in vigorous debate about challenging new ideas, is it? pic.twitter.com/HpfYSsZzZe
— Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) March 21, 2019
SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:
Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71
*********************
Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.