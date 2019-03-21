Major New Zealand Bookstore Bans Sale of Jordan Peterson's 12 Rules For Life

The modern equivalent of book burning is alive and well after it was revealed that a major bookstore in New Zealand has banned sales of Jordan Peterson’s 12 Rules For Life as a response to the Christchurch mosque massacre.

Whitcoulls has removed the book from all of its stores across the country, according to a staff member in Albany. A search for the book on the company’s websites returns no results.

In an email sent to a customer, the chain writes that the book is “currently unavailable which is a decision that Whitcoulls has made in light of some extremely disturbing material being circulated prior, during and after the Christchurch attacks.”

That probably relates to Peterson being pictured wearing an “I’m a proud Islamophobe” t-shirt during his recent trip to New Zealand and previously describing Muhammad as a “warlord” (which is a indisputable statement of fact).

Jess Berentson-Shaw of the Workshop thinktank said censoring the book was a good idea because it showed businesses in New Zealand were trying to build an “inclusive society” (so “inclusive” that certain opinions are banned).

While Peterson’s book is banned, Hitler’s Mein Kampf is still available to order.

In a related story, Cambridge University rescinded its invitation to Peterson, who had been set to embark on a two month visiting fellowship, after some students complained.

I mean it’s not like universities are places where people are supposed to engage in vigorous debate about challenging new ideas, is it?

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.


Related Articles

Just 37 Firearms Have Been Surrendered to Police in New Zealand Following Mosque Massacre

Just 37 Firearms Have Been Surrendered to Police in New Zealand Following Mosque Massacre

World News
Comments
Surprise! EU Report Declares UN Migration Pact Legally Binding After All

Surprise! EU Report Declares UN Migration Pact Legally Binding After All

World News
Comments

NZ adopts harsh gun control measures after Christchurch massacre

World News
comments

UK: Cops Now Knocking on Doors to Police Free Speech

World News
comments

Macron Absent As Yellow Vest Protests Expand

World News
comments

Comments