Trade Secretary Liam Fox has announced the UK has secured a £1.5billion trade deal and signed off £75million in other trade agreements in a major boost for the UK economy after Brexit.

Dr. Fox announced today a deal worth more than £1.5 billion had been secured by a UK company to deliver natural gas project in Cameroon.

Additional deals have also be secured in Panama, Turkey, India and Qatar worth £75million for British businesses.

