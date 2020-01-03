Major U.S. Cities Ramp up Security to Prepare For Potential Iran-Backed Attacks

Authorities in major U.S. cities are monitoring developments and ramping up security in preparation for any potential Iranian-backed terror attacks following the killing of Iran’s Quds Force General Qasem Soleimani.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted that the NYPD is taking “immediate steps” to “protect key NYC locations from any attempt by Iran or its terrorist allies to retaliate against America.”

“We will have to be vigilant against this threat for a long time to come,” he added.

Have spoken with Commissioner Shea + Dep Commissioner Miller about immediate steps NYPD will take to protect key NYC locations from any attempt by Iran or its terrorist allies to retaliate against America. We will have to be vigilant against this threat for a long time to come. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2020

In another tweet, de Blasio warned that the U.S. had “effectively declared war on Iran tonight” and that he was “worried for our city + our nation.”

Worried for our city + our nation. Without the approval of Congress, the US Government effectively declared war on Iran tonight. The American people had no say in the matter, despite voting time + again to stop endless wars + bring our troops home. This one will not end soon. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) January 3, 2020

Meanwhile, in Los Angeles, the LAPD tweeted that they were “monitoring the events developing in Iran” and that while no credible threat had emerged thus far, “We will continue to communicate with state, local, federal and international law enforcement partners regarding any significant intel that may develop.”

This Department is committed to ensuring the safety of our vibrant and diverse community, and we ask every Angeleno to say something if you see something. — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) January 3, 2020

“With New York and Los Angeles preparing for possible terrorist attacks in response to the killing of Soleimani, other major metro areas will likely follow suit,” reported Zero Hedge. “The world has entered uncharted waters on the third day of 2020. Anything – including a major attack on US soil – seems possible at the moment.”

It is a widely acknowledged fact that Iran has Hezbollah sleeper cells embedded in the west ready to carry out retaliatory attacks.

Last year, the London Telegraph reported on how British intelligence services “believe Iran has organized and funded sleeper terror cells across Europe including the U.K. and could greenlight attacks in response to a conflict in the Gulf.”

