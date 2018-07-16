Major UK City's Police Can't Deal With Growing Crime

Police in Manchester don’t have the resources to attend a growing number of crimes, according to the city’s newspaper.

The Manchester Evening News reports that victims of crime are increasingly being told that officers simply don’t have the resources to be able to send an officer to visit, take statements or investigate.

One parent, whose daughter was violently assaulted at a park in Oldham, was told it ‘wasn’t cost effective’ to send an officer to help and instead suggested she resolve the issue herself by visiting the parents of the attacker.

