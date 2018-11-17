Major Video Game Tax Just Passed, Learn What's Next

Playstation gamers are now forced to pay an “amusement tax” in Chicago as city officials tax everything to cover underfunded public pensions.

Gamers were recently notified that they would have to pay a 9% levy every time they pay for Playstation subscription services such as Playstation Now, Playstation Plus and Playstation Music.

Chicago forced the tax on gamers after the city fell $130 billion in pension debt, according to Zero Hedge.

“Barring real reforms, concessions from the unions or bankruptcy, Chicagoans can expect to be hit with whatever series of tax hikes politicians will try to enact to reduce that debt,” the outlet reported. “That $130 billion is the total Moody’s calculates when adding up the direct pension debt owed by the city government, Chicago Public Schools, the park district and Chicago’s share of various Cook County governments and the five state pension funds.”

Users on social media reacted negatively to the news, likening the tax to an “extortion fee.”

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

US House Reverses 181-Year-Old-Rule To Appease Newly Elected Muslim

US House Reverses 181-Year-Old-Rule To Appease Newly Elected Muslim

U.S. News
Comments
Globalists’ Latest Push: Mass Deportation ‘Morally Unacceptable,’ Amnesty is Necessary

Globalists’ Latest Push: Mass Deportation ‘Morally Unacceptable,’ Amnesty is Necessary

U.S. News
Comments

Trump Back to Tweeting About Migrant Caravans: ‘It Is All a BIG CON’

U.S. News
comments

California Democrat Threatens “Nukes” If Americans Don’t Hand Over Their Guns

U.S. News
comments

White House Reacts To Jim Acosta Court Ruling

U.S. News
comments

Comments