Majority calls for more regulations against Facebook: poll

A majority of Americans says tougher government regulations are needed to reign in the power of Facebook and other social media companies, according to a CBS News/YouGov poll released Tuesday.

About 60 percent of voters told pollsters that increased government regulation is necessary for “social media and tech companies” after Facebook admitted that the personal data of 87 million users was gathered without their consent by Cambridge Analytica, the data firm used by the Trump campaign in 2016.

Just 39 percent said in the new poll that increased regulation would be a mistake and would hurt American innovation.

Most Americans, eight in ten, were not surprised to learn that outside companies had obtained their data without their consent, according to the poll, but are still concerned about it.

