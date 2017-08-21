Majority in U.S. Say Taxes Are Too High and Tax Code Is Too Complex

A majority of Americans say that taxes are too high and the tax code is too complex, according to a poll from the American Action Network.

The Trump administration and Congress are shifting their focus to tax reform and poll findings show that Americans support a redesign of the tax code that lowers rates and makes it more simple and fair.

“It’s clear that Americans, regardless of ideology, widely support fixing our broken tax system,” said Corry Bliss, director of the network. “Americans recognize the positive impact a tax code with lower rates would have on working families and small businesses competing with other countries like China.”

A majority of all Americans, 57 percent, believe that the tax code needs to be overhauled or revamped in a major way. Another 62 percent of Republicans and 46 percent of Democrats say that their taxes are too high.

