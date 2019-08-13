Majority of Britons Support 'Brexit by Any Means' - Poll

A majority of Britons believe Prime Minister Boris Johnson must take Britain out of the European Union “by any means,” even if that involves suspending parliament, an opinion poll conducted for the Daily Telegraph said on Monday.

Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 regardless of whether he manages to secure an exit deal with Brussels, despite many in parliament being opposed to leaving without a deal.

A ComRes opinion poll showed 54% of respondents said they agreed with the statement: “Boris (Johnson) needs to deliver Brexit by any means, including suspending parliament if necessary, in order to prevent MPs (Members of Parliament) from stopping it.”

