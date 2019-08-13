Majority of Britons Support 'Brexit by Any Means' - Poll

Image Credits: pbombaert / Getty Images.

A majority of Britons believe Prime Minister Boris Johnson must take Britain out of the European Union “by any means,” even if that involves suspending parliament, an opinion poll conducted for the Daily Telegraph said on Monday.

Johnson has promised to lead Britain out of the EU on Oct. 31 regardless of whether he manages to secure an exit deal with Brussels, despite many in parliament being opposed to leaving without a deal.

Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A ComRes opinion poll showed 54% of respondents said they agreed with the statement: “Boris (Johnson) needs to deliver Brexit by any means, including suspending parliament if necessary, in order to prevent MPs (Members of Parliament) from stopping it.”

Read more


Mike Adams breaks down the leftist takeover of America and what you can do to preserve your Second Amendment rights in event of authoritarian crackdown.


Related Articles

District Imposes Alcohol Ban to Combat Unruly Migrants

District Imposes Alcohol Ban to Combat Unruly Migrants

Europewars Redirect
Comments
The Problem With Global Government Managing Trade

The Problem With Global Government Managing Trade

Globalism
Comments

Suicide “Nearly Impossible” at Epstein’s Lockup, Says Media Report

Globalism
comments

Elite Externalizing Twisted Belief System Amid Epstein Scandal

Globalism
comments

Watch Live: Joe Biggs, Owen Shroyer Talk Internet Censorship And Democrat Party Terrorism

Globalism
comments

Comments