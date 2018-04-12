Majority of Facebook users ‘very concerned’ about sale, use of personal data

A majority of American Facebook users are “very concerned” their data could be sold to outside companies by using the social media platform, according to a Gallup poll released Thursday.

Fifty-five percent of respondents said they are “very concerned” about their data being sold, while 25 percent said they are “somewhat concerned.” Nineteen percent of those polled said they are either not that worried or not at all worried about this prospect.

The survey results come amid the ongoing privacy scandal plaguing Facebook following revelations that the British data firm Cambridge Analytica, which worked on President Trump’s 2016 campaign, acquired the Facebook data of more than 87 million users without their consent.

Forty-three percent of those polled said they are “very concerned” about an invasion of privacy due to their use of Facebook, while 31 percent said they are “somewhat concerned” about this. Twenty-six percent of the respondents said they are either not too worried or not at all worried about an invasion of privacy.

