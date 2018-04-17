Majority of Germans Now Believe Lawless No-Go Zones Exist in Their Country

A new poll that was published by Germany’s tabloid Bild, shows that just over half of Germans believe no-go zones exist in their country.

About 51% of participants in the survey believe lawless no-go zones exist, while 41% think they don’t exist. Also, 77% of participants want police to level up their battle against organized crime.

Germany: Migrants turn Berlin’s tourist hotspot into no-go area https://t.co/FVbXdBjewm — Voice of Europe (@V_of_Europe) November 22, 2017

Anton Friesen, a politician of Germany’s right-wing AfD party, told news outlet Sputnik that he sees these areas as “strongholds of the Islamists” where “German laws do not work.”

Read more