Majority of Germans Now Believe Lawless No-Go Zones Exist in Their Country

Image Credits: Antonio Masiello / Getty.

A new poll that was published by Germany’s tabloid Bild, shows that just over half of Germans believe no-go zones exist in their country.

About 51% of participants in the survey believe lawless no-go zones exist, while 41% think they don’t exist. Also, 77% of participants want police to level up their battle against organized crime.

Anton Friesen, a politician of Germany’s right-wing AfD party, told news outlet Sputnik that he sees these areas as “strongholds of the Islamists” where “German laws do not work.”

Read more


Related Articles

German Police Engaged Against Middle Eastern Crime Families

German Police Engaged Against Middle Eastern Crime Families

Globalism
Comments
Massive Discovery of Rare Earth Minerals Threatens China’s Monopoly

Massive Discovery of Rare Earth Minerals Threatens China’s Monopoly

Globalism
Comments

Majority of Germans Want EU to “Punish” Britains Over Brexit

Globalism
Comments

Alex Asks The Globalists: Do You Really Think You’re Creating A Good World Out Of Nightmares?

Globalism
Comments

Report: Soros Organized 100K Protestors Against Hungarian Government

Globalism
Comments

Comments