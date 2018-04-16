Majority of Germans Want EU to "Punish" Britains Over Brexit

Over 60 percent of Germans asked as part of the Brexit survey said they don’t want the EU’s negotiators to be “soft” with Britain during the next round of talks.

When asked whether the EU should be ready to compromise and accommodate the wishes of the UK Government, a majority of 65 percent demanded Brussels refuse to bow to British demands.

Germany’s most self-confessed hardliners can be found amongst supporters of the Green Party and SPD, who voted 75 percent and 71 percent backing the EU to crack the whip on Britain.

