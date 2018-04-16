Majority of Germans Want EU to "Punish" Britains Over Brexit

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Wikimedia Commons.

Over 60 percent of Germans asked as part of the Brexit survey said they don’t want the EU’s negotiators to be “soft” with Britain during the next round of talks.

When asked whether the EU should be ready to compromise and accommodate the wishes of the UK Government, a majority of 65 percent demanded Brussels refuse to bow to British demands.

Germany’s most self-confessed hardliners can be found amongst supporters of the Green Party and SPD, who voted 75 percent and 71 percent backing the EU to crack the whip on Britain.

Read more


Related Articles

Massive Discovery of Rare Earth Minerals Threatens China’s Monopoly

Massive Discovery of Rare Earth Minerals Threatens China’s Monopoly

Globalism
Comments
Alex Asks The Globalists: Do You Really Think You're Creating A Good World Out Of Nightmares?

Alex Asks The Globalists: Do You Really Think You’re Creating A Good World Out Of Nightmares?

Globalism
Comments

Report: Soros Organized 100K Protestors Against Hungarian Government

Globalism
Comments

More California Cities may Join Fight Against State’s Pro-illegal Immigrant Policies

Globalism
Comments

Graphic: Man Caught Skinning Dogs “To Sell as Kebab Meat”

Globalism
Comments

Comments