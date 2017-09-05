Majority of voters think Clinton committed crime with email server: poll

A majority of respondents in a new poll believe that Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton committed a crime by using private email server to conduct State Department business.

A Rasmussen Reports poll published on Tuesday finds that 64 percent of likely U.S. voters say Clinton likely broke the law when she sent and received classified emails through her personal server while serving as secretary of State.

Just 30 percent said it was “unlikely” that Clinton violated the law. Nineteen percent of Democratic voters in the poll said it was “very likely” that the 2016 Democratic nominee for president had committed a crime.

Then-FBI Director James Comey criticized Clinton’s server use in 2016, but he declined to recommend criminal charges.

Read more