Majority View Establishment Media as ‘Opposition Party’ to Donald Trump, Says Poll

A majority of Americans believe the establishment media is acting as the primary political opponent to President Donald Trump, according to a new poll by TIPP.

Fifty-five percent of the public told TIPP that they are “weary from the media’s persistently negative coverage of President Trump,” and 54 percent say the news media “has assumed the role of the opposition party, constantly opposing the president and his policies at every turn,” according to an article in Investors Business Daily, which sponsored the TIPP poll.

The result supports the argument by Steve Bannon, Trump’s strategist, who described the establishment media in January as “the opposition party.”

According to IBD;

Not surprisingly, Republicans overwhelmingly hold these views (88% say they’re tired of the [media’s] relentless negativity), but the media’s attacks are also turning off independents (55% of whom say they’re weary of the negative coverage) and moderates (54% of whom are weary). Most also believe that the press has assumed the role of the opposition party.

The poll also showed the public backs Trump’s ‘Hire American’ immigration policies;

The poll found that 57% back Trump’s plan to hire 10,000 more immigration agents; 58% support the deportation of illegal immigrations charged with a crime, even if they haven’t been convicted; 53% back Trump’s call to withhold federal aid to “sanctuary cities.”

Amid media hostility, Trump’s Feb. 28 successful speech to the joint session of Congress also boosted his support, according to the poll.

