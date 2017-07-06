‘Make America Great Again’ hats, Trump flags greet president in Poland

Poland has Trump fever.

Poles wore “Make America Great Again” campaign hats and sported Trump flags as the U.S. president and First Lady Melania Trump touched down in the European country Wednesday evening.

Trump is in Poland before visiting other key U.S. allies.

The Daily Mail reports:

President Trump’s grand entrance in Warsaw will be seen worldwide before he sets foot in Germany, France or the United Kingdom, something that a White House official gamely said Wednesday was ‘half because of the calendar, and half on purpose, but not meant to be a stick in anyone’s eye.’

He will visit Hamburg on Friday and Saturday for a G20 summit, and Paris the following Friday for Bastille Day celebrations. No calendar has been set for a UK trip. 

One observer noted there are more American flags on display in Poland for Trump’s visit than at his own U.S. rallies.

Poles were even waiting outside the Trumps’ hotel to catch a glimpse of the U.S. president.


