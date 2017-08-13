‘Make America Hate Again!’: Matt Drudge Trolls Trump on Charlottesville

Matt Drudge trolled President Trump‘s signature campaign slogan to weigh in on the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Topping the homepage of Drudge Report on Saturday night, it read, “Make America Hate Again! Chaos at Race Rally in Virginia.”

Drudge has been growing increasingly critical of the Trump presidency.

Last month, he tweeted a front page of an old copy of the New York Daily News that read “Trump in a Slump.” He went after Republicans for their failed efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare with the headline “Hot Mess: Will They Botch Tax Cuts Next?” Back in February, he tweeted that the GOP “should be sued for fraud” for their inaction on Obamacare and tax cuts.

