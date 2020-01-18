"Make Iran Great Again" - Trump Says "Noble Iranian People" Should "Abandon Terror"

If you didn’t expect Trump to kick off the long holiday weekend with some feisty tweets about Iran, then you clearly haven’t been paying attention.

Bolstered by this week’s twin trade victories and Iran’s embarrassing acknowledgment of culpability in the crash of UIA Flight 752, Present Trump clearly felt the need to respond in kind after news of a rare Friday sermon by the Ayatollah reached the American press.

During the sermon, the Ayatollah called Trump a “clown,” and warned the Iranian people that Trump’s messages of sympathy were insincere.

In response, Trump mocked the “Supreme Leader” – whom Trump joked hasn’t “been so Supreme lately” – and gloated about the crumbling Iranian economy, which has sagged under the weight of US sanctions (and now the possibility that UN sanctions might be reinstated, thanks in part to Trump’s threats).

The so-called “Supreme Leader” of Iran, who has not been so Supreme lately, had some nasty things to say about the United States and Europe. Their economy is crashing, and their people are suffering. He should be very careful with his words! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020



The president followed that up by tweeting the same message in English and Farsi, with a screenshot of a tweet sent from an account commonly associated with the Iranian regime.

The noble people of Iran—who love America—deserve a government that's more interested in helping them achieve their dreams than killing them for demanding respect. Instead of leading Iran toward ruin, its leaders should abandon terror and Make Iran Great Again! https://t.co/RLjGsC5WLc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

مردم نجیب ایران، که آمریکا را دوست می دارند، سزاوار دولتی هستند که بیش از تمرکز بر کشتن آنها به جرم احترام خواهی، به آنها کمک کند تا به رؤیاهایشان دست یابند. رهبران ایران به جای آن که ایران را به سمت ویرانی بکشانند، باید هراس افکنی را کنار بنهند و ایران را دوباره باعظمت کنند! https://t.co/RLjGsC5WLc — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2020

Tomorrow, other senior Iranian officials will step in to lob insults at Trump in defense of the Islamic Revolution. And we imagine President Trump will continue to respond in kind.

