"Make Iran Great Again" - Trump Says "Noble Iranian People" Should "Abandon Terror"

Image Credits: Yasin Ozturk/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

If you didn’t expect Trump to kick off the long holiday weekend with some feisty tweets about Iran, then you clearly haven’t been paying attention.

Bolstered by this week’s twin trade victories and Iran’s embarrassing acknowledgment of culpability in the crash of UIA Flight 752, Present Trump clearly felt the need to respond in kind after news of a rare Friday sermon by the Ayatollah reached the American press.

During the sermon, the Ayatollah called Trump a “clown,” and warned the Iranian people that Trump’s messages of sympathy were insincere.

In response, Trump mocked the “Supreme Leader” – whom Trump joked hasn’t “been so Supreme lately” – and gloated about the crumbling Iranian economy, which has sagged under the weight of US sanctions (and now the possibility that UN sanctions might be reinstated, thanks in part to Trump’s threats).


The president followed that up by tweeting the same message in English and Farsi, with a screenshot of a tweet sent from an account commonly associated with the Iranian regime.

Tomorrow, other senior Iranian officials will step in to lob insults at Trump in defense of the Islamic Revolution. And we imagine President Trump will continue to respond in kind.

