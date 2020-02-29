Millennial Millie interviews Scott Presler, the conservative activist who started the #CleanUp movement, discussing how one person can make a difference and lead by example.

Heavily inspired by President Trump, Presler travels throughout the United Stated going to neglected Democrat cities organizing volunteers to help clean up disenfranchised neighborhoods.

His exemplary work shows that Trump supporters are truly about making America great again by addressing one mess at a time.

