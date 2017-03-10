Malik Obama shares photo of brother Barack’s Kenya ‘certificate of birth’

Image Credits: Peter Duke, New York Post, DonaldJTrump.com.

An Obama has joined the birther movement.

Malik Obama, Barack Obama’s half-brother, tweeted image of what appears to be Barack’s birth certificate.

Except it’s not from Hawaii, but rather Kenya.

“What’s this?” he tweeted.

The document is from the “Coast Province General Hospital” in Mombasa, British Protectorate of Kenya, and is for Barack Hussein Obama II, who was born on the “4th day of August, 1961.”

In 2011, the White House released what it claimed was President Obama’s “long form birth certificate.”

The President believed the distraction over his birth certificate wasn’t good for the country. It may have been good politics and good TV, but it was bad for the American people and distracting from the many challenges we face as a country. Therefore, the President directed his counsel to review the legal authority for seeking access to the long form certificate and to request on that basis that the Hawaii State Department of Health make an exception to release a copy of his long form birth certificate.

Obama’s staff released this image of his Hawaii birth certificate:


Related Articles

Video: Democrat Rep Maintains That Debunked Trump 'Pissgate' Dossier Is "Absolutely True"

Video: Democrat Rep Maintains That Debunked Trump ‘Pissgate’ Dossier Is “Absolutely True”

U.S. News
Comments
Paul Ryan Replaces Obamacare’s Insurance Penalties with Even Larger Penalties

Paul Ryan Replaces Obamacare’s Insurance Penalties with Even Larger Penalties

U.S. News
Comments

Samantha Bee To Kid With Brain Cancer: You Have Nazi Hair

U.S. News
Comments

CNN’s Sally Kohn Says Thursday’s Weather Proves Climate Change, Attacks Trump as a Denier

U.S. News
Comments

Equality? Students Sign Petition To Lower Tuition Cost For Women

U.S. News
Comments

Comments