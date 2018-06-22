Malta Refuses Migrant Ship - Italy

Image Credits: Wiki.

Earlier on Thursday, the Dutch-flagged German ship Lifeline, owned by the charity of the same name, was refused entry to Rome’s ports as the debate over the current migrant crisis in the EU raged on.

Spain had been in contact with Malta to offer humanitarian help with a ship carrying more than 200 rescued immigrants which Italy asked the island state to take in, the government spokeswoman said on Friday.

On Friday Italy urged Malta to take in a ship carrying more than 200 rescued migrants.

