Malware Found in the Firmware of 141 Low-Cost Android Devices

Two years after being ousted, a criminal operation that has been inserting malware in the firmware of low-cost Android devices is still up and running, and has even expanded its reach.

News of this group first surfaced after a report in December 2016, when Russian antivirus vendor Dr.Web disclosed that a mysterious threat actor had found a way to penetrate the supply-chain of several mobile carriers, infecting phones with malware.

At the time, experts said they found malware in the firmware of at least 26 low-cost Android smartphone and tablets models. Once ousted, Dr.Web hoped crooks would pack up and move on to another operation.

