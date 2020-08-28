Man Accused of Hate Crime Yelled “Black Lives Matter” Before Stabbing White Victim

An African-American man yelled “black lives matter” before stabbing his white victim and now faces attempted 1st degree murder and hate crime charges, according to police in Aurora, Colorado.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night near East Alameda Avenue and South Sable Boulevard when 30-year-old Steve Sinclair approached 29-year-old Michael Conner and told him, “I’m going to kill you and your dog.”

Conner tried to run away and defend himself with a stick.

“An arrest affidavit says Sinclair used a knife to stab 29-year-old Michael Conner who was transported to the hospital for his injuries and a collapsed lung,” reports 9News.

“Conner, a white male, told police while at the hospital that Sinclair, a Black male, shouted “Black lives matter!” prior to stabbing him, according to the report.”

After police arrived, Sinclair continued yelling “black lives matter” while also telling officers “I stabbed him, I’m a psychopath,” before refusing to sit down and insisting that officers shoot him.

Sinclair is being held at Arapahoe County Jail and faces charges of first-degree murder and bias-motivated crime.

We have highlighted several other attacks in recent weeks that were apparently motivated by Black Lives Matter rhetoric.

Numerous vicious assaults have occurred at BLM protests, including in Kenosha, Wisconsin on Monday night when an elderly man was brutally assaulted after trying to protect his property from looters.

Another man in Portland was kicked in the head and knocked unconscious after trying to protect a person from being robbed.

Earlier this week, a gang of three men fired shots from their vehicle at a group of Trump supporters during a political rally in Charlotte.

Last week, a former city councilman who had a Trump/Pence sign in his yard was murdered in his home, although police claimed the killing was “random.”

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

———————————————————————————————————————

ALERT!

In the age of mass Silicon Valley censorship It is crucial that we stay in touch.

I need you to sign up for my free newsletter here.

Also, I urgently need your financial support here.

———————————————————————————————————————

The Everyday Essentials Sale is now live! Get up to 60% off the hottest items!