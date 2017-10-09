Man Accused of Raping 12-year-old girl Awarded Joint Custody of Her Child

A convicted sex offender accused of raping a woman when she was only 12-years-old was recently awarded joint custody of her child.

Christopher Mirasolo, 27, of Brown City, Michigan, allegedly held the victim, her sister and a friend “captive” in a vacant home for two days in 2008 — threatening to kill them if they told anyone what happened, The Detroit News reports.

Mirasolo, who was 18 at the time, was arrested one month later when the victim discovered she was pregnant.

Nine years later, a judge granted Mirasolo parenting time and legal joint custody of the victim’s 8-year-old son after a DNA test concluded he was indeed the father of her child.

