Man Arrested After Allegedly Threatening to Kill Rand Paul & Family with Ax

A man has been arrested by police for allegedly threatening to kill Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky) and his family with an axe.

The man, who has not been named, made the threats during a call to Paul’s office in Bowling Green.

Paul first discussed the incident at a speaking event in Litchfield on Monday, calling the man’s actions “horrendous.”

“Capitol Police have issued an arrest warrant for a man who threatened to kill me and chop up my family with an axe,” Paul said. “It’s just horrendous that we have to deal with things like this.”

The senator later thanked the police for responding to the alleged threat in a message on Twitter.

“Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me,” Paul said.

Thank you to the US Capitol Police for their arrest of the man who recently threatened to kill my family and me. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) July 2, 2018

The threat is not the first that Paul has faced.

The senator was attacked by neighbor and registered Democrat Rene Boucher last year and left with 5 broken ribs.

Paul was also present at a charity Congressional baseball game with more than 20 other Republican congressmen last year that came under fire, resulting in numerous people being shot.

According to Paul, an increasing number of threats have been leveled towards conservative lawmakers in the last year.

“It’s been a year where we’re becoming more and more aware of these threats,” Paul said.