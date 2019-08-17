Man Arrested After Rice Cookers Cause Bomb Scare in New York City

Image Credits: @NYPDDetectives/Twitter.

Police have arrested a man in connection with three rice cookers that caused a bomb scare in New York City.

New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea tweeted a photo of the man Saturday morning.

“The below individual has been located and the investigation continues,” he wrote.

The man was seen on video placing two rice cookers at the Fulton Street subway station and another at West 16th Street and 7th Avenue.

The subway station was evacuated Friday after two of the devices were found. The New York Police Department’s Counterterrorism Bureau said the devices did not contain explosives.

