Man Arrested for Disturbing Drag Queen Story Hour

A Maryland man was arrested after he busted into a Drag Queen Story Hour held at a local library and began denouncing participants and attendees.

Leonardtown resident Ashley Kyle Morgan, 42, had signed up to attend a drag queen makeup session at St. Mary’s County library in Lexington Park to be held on Sunday at 3 p.m., but he additionally wanted to attend the prior drag queen story hour event.

At around 1:40 p.m., library security and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department told Morgan he had not registered for the private event, which was not open to the public, and he would not be able to enter the library until 3 p.m., adding he would be arrested if he caused a disturbance.

Morgan, however, was determined to bypass security and infiltrate the event.

“At 1:50 p.m., Morgan rushed past the check-in table outside of the private event and entered the room,” reports WJLA.

“Upon entering, Morgan began to yell at approximately 75 people inside, including 25 children. He was advised several times to stop by library security and police but continued the disturbance. As security personnel and police tried to remove Morgan from the private event, but he began running around the room and yelling at the room’s occupants. He was finally caught and removed from the library causing a further disturbance.”

Morgan was subsequently arrested and charged with numerous crimes, including disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, failure to obey lawful orders, resisting arrest and trespassing, according to WJLA.

Morgan’s arrest represents an escalation in the establishment’s efforts to indoctrinate children into an overtly sexualized agenda, under the guise of teaching them inclusivity for the LGBT and drag queen community.

Infowars has been at the forefront of exposing the drag queen indoctrination campaign targeting children as young as infants, from exposing actual pedophiles working in the groups – forcing the cancelation of drag queen story hour events in Houston – to actually attending and protesting outside libraries.

