Man Arrested For Threatening Steve Scalise Had Ammo, Materials And Guides To Build Bombs

The man who threatened Rep. Steve Scalise and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers last week allegedly had different types of ammunition, materials and instructions on how to build bombs.

The man, Carlos Bayon, 63, was charged by criminal complaint with interstate communication of a threat. Bayon left Scalise a message on June 30 claiming he would make the congressman “pay,” promising to feed him and the people that sent him to Washington “lead.”

According to an affidavit filed in court, the search of Bayon’s house did not turn up any firearms. However, special agent Lawrence Anyaso said investigators discovered 150 rounds of 7.62-millimeter rifle ammunition, 50 rounds of shotgun ammunition, a 2004 receipt for an SKS assault rifle, and a 1987 receipt for a .38-caliber revolver, according to NOLA.com.

