Man Arrested For Threatening To Kill Trump Supporters, GOP Congressman

A Long Island man was arrested Friday for threatening to kill supporters of President Donald Trump and Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin – then nearly hitting a Zeldin campaign staffer with his car, according to Suffolk County police.

It was the latest in a string of attacks against the administration and its allies.

Martin Astrof, 75, of Nesconset, “became irate” at the Suffolk County campaign headquarters of Rep. Lee Zeldin at 11:15 a.m. Friday, local police said.

Man Arrested for Making Terroristic Threats and Reckless Endangerment https://t.co/OrOvBCPY1V — Suffolk County PD (@SCPDHq) July 7, 2018

He threatened to kill a campaign worker, as well as other Zeldin and Trump supporters – then “backed his car up in an aggressive manner nearly striking the worker,” according to authorities.

Astrof fled the scene and was arrested at his home Friday afternoon.

