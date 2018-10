In Erie, Pennsylvania a man pleas for President Trump’s help to free his mother who he claims was wrongfully convicted of abusing him and her other children over 20 years ago.

This man’s mother Valerie Jones was allegedly given a record 200-year non-life sentence.

Valerie’s children, now adults, loudly proclaim that she never abused them and have tried to get her released to no avail.

See the Facebook page for Valeria Jones here.

Bizarre Liberal Cult Behavior On Display