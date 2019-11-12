Man Carries Out Major Chemical Attack On Chinese Kindergarten, Over 50 Injured

A man has attacked a kindergarten in southwestern China using a liquid chemical, injuring more than 50 people, most of them children, reports citing local officials say.

The suspect cut through a fence at a kindergarten in Kaiyuan, a city in Yunnan province, and sprayed children and teachers with sodium hydroxide, a chemical that causes severe burns and permanent damage to any tissue it comes in contact with.

The attack injured 54 people in total, including 51 children and 3 teachers, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The 23-year-old suspect was apprehended shortly after trying to flee the scene.

Police say the man carried out the attack to take “revenge on society.”

Two people were seriously injured in the attack, although their condition is not life-threatening.



