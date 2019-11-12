Man Carries Out Major Chemical Attack On Chinese Kindergarten, Over 50 Injured

Image Credits: NICOLAS ASFOURI/AFP via Getty Images.

A man has attacked a kindergarten in southwestern China using a liquid chemical, injuring more than 50 people, most of them children, reports citing local officials say.

The suspect cut through a fence at a kindergarten in Kaiyuan, a city in Yunnan province, and sprayed children and teachers with sodium hydroxide, a chemical that causes severe burns and permanent damage to any tissue it comes in contact with.

The attack injured 54 people in total, including 51 children and 3 teachers, Xinhua News Agency reported.

Leo Zagami joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the new statue to Moloch being installed in Rome.

The 23-year-old suspect was apprehended shortly after trying to flee the scene.

Police say the man carried out the attack to take “revenge on society.”

Two people were seriously injured in the attack, although their condition is not life-threatening.


Leo Zagami joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the traditions of sacrificing children to Moloch.

By the way, upgrade your smile with the new SuperSilver Whitening Toothpaste that’s on sale now!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Hong Kong Riot Police Fire Tear Gas at University Campus

Hong Kong Riot Police Fire Tear Gas at University Campus

World News
Comments
Dad Who Took His Kids Back From Swedish Muslim Foster Family And Fled Returns Home With Family to Russia

Dad Who Took His Kids Back From Swedish Muslim Foster Family And Fled Returns Home With Family to Russia

World News
Comments

Poland: Nationalists Hold Massive Independence Day March

World News
comments

The Globalists Have Declared War On Your Savings

World News
comments

Man Set On Fire In Hong Kong After Confronting “Enemy Of The People” Rioters

World News
comments

Comments