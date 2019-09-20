Man Catches Fish While Eating Burger During Tropical Storm Imelda

In what is likely the most Texan thing you’ll see all day, a man waiting for Tropical Depression Imelda floodwaters to recede in Houston, Texas caught a fish swimming along the feeder road.

A fish in one hand, @whataburger in the other 😂 #Texas “This dude caught a 4 pound bass on the feeder road near I45 and Cross Timbers in front of Whataburger while he was stranded waiting for the flood waters to recede”#houston #imelda #whataburger 📸: Andrew Mattheis pic.twitter.com/EUtUtQOVmP — Tate A. Owen (@TateO_News9) September 20, 2019

ABC13 filmed as the man showed off his catch, Whataburger in hand, and said, “It’s going in the fire pit.”

The fish was caught off the access road of Houston’s Interstate 45 near Cross Timbers Street.

See the video below: