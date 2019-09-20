Man Catches Fish While Eating Burger During Tropical Storm Imelda

In what is likely the most Texan thing you’ll see all day, a man waiting for Tropical Depression Imelda floodwaters to recede in Houston, Texas caught a fish swimming along the feeder road.

ABC13 filmed as the man showed off his catch, Whataburger in hand, and said, “It’s going in the fire pit.”

The fish was caught off the access road of Houston’s Interstate 45 near Cross Timbers Street.

See the video below:


