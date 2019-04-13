Man Charged With Throwing Child From 3rd Floor Balcony at Mall of America

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A child was rushed to a hospital Friday morning after reportedly being thrown from a balcony at the Mall of America, and one person has been taken into custody.

A witness at the Bloomington mall told WCCO that a woman was screaming that someone threw her child from the third floor balcony. This was near the southeast corner of the mall.

“She was screaming ‘Everyone pray, everyone pray. Oh my God, my baby, someone threw him over the edge,’” Brian Johnson said.

Bloomington Police reported that the victim was 5 years old.

A source at the scene told WCCO that the person who threw, or possibly pushed, the child fled the mall and was apprehended near the light rail station. Later Friday afternoon, police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Emmanuel Deshawn Aranda, who is from the metro area.

