Man Confronts Bill Clinton Over 26 Flights On Jeffrey Epstein's Lolita Express

Howard Caplan, host of The Traffick Report Show and Infowars guest, asked Bill Clinton about the 26 flights he took on convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s private jet the Lolita Express.

While attending a Bill Clinton speaking event, Caplan interrupted and shouted, “Why did you fly on Jeffrey Epstein’s Lolita Express 26 times? What were you doing on Jeffrey Epstein’s plane?”

The crowd began booing immediately and Caplan was escorted out of the building.

Bill Clinton flew on Epstein’s Lolita Express at least 26 times according to flight logs and the billionaire sex offender had 21 phone numbers for Bill.

Listed directly under “President William J. Clinton” is Kevin Spacey who has been accused of molesting multiple people, including underage boys.

Ex-Secret Service agent Dan Bongino previously threatened to release information on Bill Clinton’s Lolita Express flights where he is rumored to have had sexual relations with underage individuals.

In April, Infowars wrote about Caplan confronting Joe Biden over his inappropriate touching of young girls on CSPAN.

In the video below Infowars reporter Rob Dew interviews Caplan about his Joe Biden confrontation.

In July of 2017, Caplan was allegedly assaulted by a group of men who targeted him over his support for President Trump.