Man Confronts Elizabeth Warren: "You're Siding With ISIS, You're Siding With Iran!"

During a Town Hall event in Dover, New Hampshire on Friday, Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was confronted by an irate Trump supporter who called her out for “siding with ISIS” and “siding with Iran.”

“My grandfather was in World War 2. You’re siding with ISIS. You’re siding with Iran. Why are you siding with terrorists?” the man shouted from the floor of the small crowd gathered to hear Warren speak.

“You’re a fraud! Disgusting! Green New Deal, you’re a liar!” exclaimed the man who was greeted with boos from Warren supporters.

Attempting to calm down the crowd, Warren said, “This is a man who’s deeply upset,” and told him, “It’s time for you to leave.”

“I help rape victims, and you’re lying,” he screamed back.

“It’s good to see you,” Warren murmured, with the protester responding, “It’s good to see you! I hope you resign.”

While Warren holds rallies with fewer people in attendance than a local high school sporting event, feast your eyes on the turnout at Trump’s latest rally in the videos below:

JAW-DROPPING: Look at how massive the line is for the #TrumpRally in Toledo tonight! Ohio loves @realDonaldTrump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/7oNBQH3OrE — Team Trump (Text FIRST to 88022) (@TeamTrump) January 9, 2020

360 from back of stage around 5:30 pm for President Trump rally at Huntington Center, Toledo, Ohio. pic.twitter.com/Ijyx6xfWTx — Kristinn Taylor (@KristinnFR) January 9, 2020

Overflow from Trump Ohio Rally. Seriously looks like a crowd waiting for the ball to drop on NYE! #ImpeachThis #Trump2020 #WWG1WGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/OcDM5JnhjU — Qanon_4Trump (@Spirit_1776_2) January 10, 2020

