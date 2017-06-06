Man Connected to Manchester Terror Attack Arrested at London Airport

A man with connections to last month’s terror attack at a concert in Manchester was arrested Tuesday, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) have said.

BREAKING: Man arrested at Heathrow Airport in connection with Manchester Arena attack pic.twitter.com/lw6nUwhch3 — G M Police (@gmpolice) June 6, 2017

The 38-year-old man, who was targeted as part of a pre-planned operation, was taken into custody at Heathrow Airport.

The suspect is currently being held on suspicion of offenses related to the UK’s Terrorism Act.

A statement released by the GMP on Twitter asserted that there was no direct threat to Heathrow during the arrest.

“The arrest was planned beforehand and there was no direct threat to the airport,” the GMP said.

The latest arrest makes 19 in connection with the May 22nd suicide bombing which took the lives of 22 people at an Ariana Grande concert.

The GMP also stated that 12 of the 19 people taken into custody have since been released without charge.

The bomber, 22-year-old Salman Abedi, had recently returned from Libya where his father, Ramadan, had been living since 2011.

Both Abedi’s father and brother Hashim were arrested in Libya on May 24. Hashim was accused by Libyan security forces of being “aware of all the details” of his brother’s attack.

According to a U.S. intelligence official speaking with NBC News, Abedi had ties to al-Qaeda and received terrorist training while outside the UK.