Man Detained For Alleged Threat To Murder Trump, Blow Up Pentagon

West Virginia State Police detained a 42-year-old man after a search of his vehicle revealed explosive powder and a firearm.

Interstate 68 was shut down for around four hours after someone threatened to kill President Trump and to blow up the Pentagon.

Secret Service and the FBI are coordinating with state police on the investigation.

Law enforcement has yet to release further details.

This page will be updated as more information is released.


