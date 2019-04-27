Man Detained & Multiple Injuries Reported After Shooting at San Diego Synagogue

POWAY, Calif — San Diego Sheriff’s have detained a man in connection to a shooting incident at the Chabad of Poway synagogue.

According to police, a man walked into the Congregation Chabad in Poway and started shooting. Police say there are “a lot of injuries” with varying degrees of severity.

The shooter then took off down the street where he was eventually taken into custody. Authorities are confident their was only one shooter.

Witnesses say the man had a tactical vest and a tactical helmet although this information has not been confirmed by police.

